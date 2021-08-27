CATLETTSBURG A special meeting will be conducted by the Boyd County Fiscal Court on Tuesday in order to have a public discussion about the county possibly taking over the sports complex project at Camp Landing and to set the property tax rate, the judge-executive has confirmed.
In a brief telephone interview Thursday, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the meeting will be held at noon to allow for community comment on the idea being batted around the courthouse for the county to put $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward building the Cedar Knoll Sports Complex, as reported last weekend by The Daily Independent.
The fiscal court already needed to have a special session early next week in order to set the property tax rate, Chaney said.
One of the most heavily read stories of last week, the proposal for the county to build the sports complex itself has become hotly debated on social media. A straw, completely unscientific poll conducted on The Daily Independent Facebook page showed 35 people in favor, 45 people against it and five people as neutral on the issue.
By Kentucky law, local governments must give 24-hour notice for a meeting to be held and a notice has to run in the largest paper (in circulation) in the jurisdiction. For a meeting to be held Tuesday, the Boyd County Fiscal Court would have to announce it in Monday’s edition.
(606) 326-2653 |