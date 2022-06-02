CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court has called a special meeting for Friday to vote on leasing the old Sears Building to Revolutionary Racing LLC, Commissioner Larry Brown has confirmed.
The lease, which was tabled last week following a passionate and at times contentious public comment period, is for Revolutionary Racing Kentucky to set up a historical horse racing emporium inside the former Sears building at Camp Landing.
The meeting will be conducted at the Boyd County Fiscal Court chambers at 6 p.m. The fiscal court is at 2800 Louisa Street in Catlettsburg, on the second floor. Handicap accessible entry can be found on the 28th Street side of the building.
The lease is part of a larger $50 million investment by the outfit to build a quarter horse race track nearby, once it secures the last license for horse racing available in the commonwealth.
Quarter Horse Racing is as American as apple pie, John Wayne and Marlboro cigarettes, according to a history provided by the American Quarter Horse Association.
Quarter Horse Racing dates back to the 1600s, when the first horses were imported into the Virginia colony. Back then, streets were about 440 yards, the colonists would race their horses straight down the street, much like a couple of high schoolers drag racing their Honda Civics between stop lights.
The English horses were bred with the smaller Spanish horses, resulting in a shorter, yet stout and fast racing horse. While thoroughbreds are taller and more sleek, quarter horses are more powerful and muscular.
That results in speed gains — a thoroughbred generally runs 40 mph, while a quarter horse can reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The difference is a quarter horse runs a much shorter distance.
Today's quarter horse tracks can run anywhere between 220 yards up to 870 yards, although 350 yards is the most common distance.
Historical racing machines — which is what is proposed for the Sears building — are gambling devices that have thousands of replays past horse races around the country. The player of the machine bets on a pony as if it's an actual race and wins accordingly.
The proposal to bring the historical racing machines to the Sears building has been the ire of some, who have voiced moral concerns since it would be next to family-friendly Malibu Jack's, a fun center for children.
Among the opposition is Jason Camp, who less than a year ago partnered with the Glockner family and the county to buy the old KYOVA Mall. Originally, the county proposed putting a convention center.
Camp said he doesn't have an issue with the race track, but he doesn't want gambling next to Malibu Jack's or in his project site. He has proposed buying back the Sears building (which he sold to the county for $2.5 million in 2021) so he could make way for a convention center.
Both Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods have stated publicly that Camp wanted to buy the building back so he could sell it to Revolutionary Racing.
Camp has denied that account, stating that his comments were taken out of context.
Supporters of the lease say the gaming center and the future horse track could add a much-needed economic boost to the area.
