ASHLAND After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Pathways’ Walk for Hope returned for its second year to remember those lost to suicide and raise awareness for those who struggle with mental health.
A total of 160 people registered to walk the park and were invited to write lost family members’ names on posters set up beside the bandstand stage.
At registration, a table was set up with an array of colored beads. Each colored bead represented a different cause for people to represent. Some were for lost service members, lost children or family members; some were for those who were in attendance who have attempted suicide or struggled with mental health issues themselves.
On the back of each T-shirt participants received were the words “Speak Up, Reach Out.”
Pathways CEO Jennifer Willis was in attendance and prior to her current position, she spent 25 of her 28 years in nursing dealing with mental health.
Willis understands that there is a stigma surrounding seeking help for mental health and says it’s a goal for her to have people seek mental help in the same way you’d seek help for a broken leg.
The CEO said that while walking for health was important, walking with a purpose could bring about positive change.
Willis not only walked in honor of those she’s met on a professional level but also those she has lost in her personal life.
Januarie Vallance, a case manager and member of the Zero Suicide Committee at Pathways, said the COVID pandemic caused vulnerable people to withdraw and live in fear with catastrophic consequences.
Vallance said she works to implement policies to train employees to identify people at risk for suicide and aid those in need to reach out when in crisis through applied suicide intervention skills training.
Recently, the suicide help hotline phone number changed to 988, whereas before it was a lengthy 1-800 number. Vallance said this is easy to text or call, and is as easily accessible as 911.
Taylor Walters, also an employee of Pathways and training to become a therapist, lost her grandfather and a friend to drug overdoses and wore beads in their memory.
Taylor Riffe, an intern at Pathways, said her primary reason for walking was to raise awareness.
Pathways is steadfast on removing stigma on mental health treatment and reaching those that fight secret battles every day.