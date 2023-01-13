ASHLAND Matthew Sparks has been named the sports editor of The Daily Independent.
The newspaper promoted Sparks, 48, from sports reporter to the top position in the department after Zack Klemme accepted the job as HD Media’s sports director.
Sparks has been full time with The Daily Independent since January 2020 following a nine-year stint as a frequently called-upon freelancer. He’s a 1992 graduate of Raceland High School and a Marshall University alumnus.
“I consider it a privilege to do a job I love in a place where I grew up and am familiar with,” Sparks said.
Sparks said he is eager to meet the demands of the job.
“I accepted this role knowing there are big shoes to fill,” Sparks said. “There’s a standard set and high expectations in place long before me by the likes of Mark Maynard, Aaron Snyder, Zack Klemme and others.”
Snyder, the newspaper’s editor since late 2019, directed the sports department from 2012 to 2019 before handing the reins to Klemme.
“I learned a great deal by working with Zack,” Sparks said. “He was a pleasure to work with, and I always admired his attention to detail and his incredible sports knowledge. He’ll be missed here. I hope I can follow in his footsteps and keep growing our great sports section.”
Sparks said he plans to stay hyperfocused on area high school sports. Reporter William Adams will handle a good deal of sports assignments as well.
“It’s challenging because we have so many great athletes and teams in northeastern Kentucky,” Sparks said. “It’s tough to be at every place we want to be, but we strive to do the best we can. We have a great support system with our freelancers, and we’re appreciative of their assistance.
“It’s fulfilling to tell stories of our local athletes, especially in a place I grew up,” he added. “It’s an honor to cover the next generation of sports stars in our area.”
Sparks said the newspaper’s digital coverage is important, but he won’t neglect the print edition.
“With all the advances in technology, there’s still a great need for newspapers,” Sparks said. “There’s still something about waking up in the morning and getting your paper, getting that ink on your fingers and catching up on all the sports news.”
“Matthew is passionate about his sports and a Mr. Reliable-type of employee,” Snyder said. “Zack did a fantastic job here and I believe Matthew will continue to provide our readers with outstanding sports coverage.”
Sparks has idolized Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics since he could pick up a basketball. He is also a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds, the Boston Red Sox and the Green Bay Packers.