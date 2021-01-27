ASHLAND A star is shining a little brighter this month, and it’s easily visible from Ashland.
Colton Sparks, 12-year-old son of Jack and Wendy Sparks, will appear in the major motion picture “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame and actress Ciara Bravo and produced by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, who are known for their work on movies based on Marvel comics, including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
The movie is slated to be released to theaters on Feb. 26.
The plot is based on the true story of a young man who returns from military service with PTSD and turns to drugs and crime. The screenplay was based on the novel “Cherry” by Nico Walker, who served his time in the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland. He was released early to care for an ill family member in Oxford, Mississippi.
Although he has no lines, Colton, who appeared as a soccer player in the movie, was thrilled to be in the movie with Hollard, his favorite actor.
“Me and this kid were talking and Tom walked up to us and said, ‘G’day, mate! Where’s the football?’” Colton said. “We were in awe. He’s talking to us? We were trying to tell him a guy took the football and he got the ball and then got his brother, Harry, and the four of us played soccer.”
Colton has enjoyed acting since he was 7; his mother helped him get the role through her contacts with Angela Bowman Casting in Cleveland. He said he hopes to be a professional actor some day.
“It’s been his dream come true to be in a major motion picture with the Russo brothers,” Mrs. Sparks said. “He really wanted to watch the Russo brothers at work. He was able to watch how they work and how Tom Holland works.”
Colton and his mother agree “Cherry” is an Oscar-worthy film and that Holland’s performance also is Oscar-worthy.
“I think it’s going to be a big box office hit,” Colton said. “I think it’s a real step up for the Russo brothers. It’s so much different from their other moves and this will change how film makers and casting directors will see Tom Holland.”
Colton has appeared in PSAs, the television movie “The Calling of Lizzie McBride” and the horror movie “Murda-Man.” He has appeared in Paramount Arts Center productions of “Willy Wonka,” “Freaky Friday,” “Madagascar,” “Little Mermaid,” “Mary Poppins” and “Annie,” as well as productions for Albans Arts Center (St. Albans, West Virginia) and First Stage in Huntington.
“I want to be an actor on Broadway, in movies and television. Broadway is true to my heart,” he said. He said he also aspires to work with Ashland native and Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee.
