CATLETTSBURG There were rhinestones and dapper suits aplenty as audience members prepared for cocktail hour, dinner and quite the show on Saturday evening.
Community members flocked to the Boyd County Convention Center for “Dancing with our Stars,” a fundraising event that benefits Highlands Museum and Discovery Center for the ninth year.
Eight couples have been hard at work, not only on choreography, but by launching various fundraisers to bring in votes and funds for the museum.
“It’s exactly what everyone has been waiting for,” Kim Jenkins, executive director for Highlands Museum, said of the event.
“It’s our most important fundraiser,” Jenkins said, stating funds raised on Saturday go towards operating expenses for the museum including everything from utilities for the center to salaries for staff.
Jenkins said the event always draws huge community support with more than 600 tickets purchased. “Everyone loves it,” Jenkins said.
Mayor Matt Perkins, a recognizable face and former dancer at the event, emceed for the second year.
“It’s always a hit,” Perkins said, adding folks are “always eager to come together to support the effort and growth of the museum.”
“It’s symbolic in that the city itself is experiencing the same (growth),” Perkins said.
Perkins laughed at the difference between emceeing and dancing, saying he can still feel the anxiety for the eight couples about to debut their two step and tango.
“No matter what, the museum is the winner tonight,” Perkins said.
Alongside Perkins was co-emcee and commissioner Amanda Clark.
In opening dialogue, Clark, who also previously danced in show’s past, told the audience and dancers they were about to have the “scariest, yet most fun experience you’re ever going to have,” and commended them on their tireless effort of practicing and fundraising.
While some dancers tumbled and flipped, others went for more ballroom-style steps, providing the crowd with a variety of dance styles and accompanying costumes.
The winners of the competition, chosen by audience votes and amount of money raised, no doubt threw their all into their performances and towards the cause.
Josh and Cesiah Blanton, who walked with the second place trophy and best costume award, spoke with The Daily Independent before their performance.
Cesiah said the duo had put more than a month into learning choreography and even longer in fundraising ideas. “I’m very excited and very nervous,” Cesiah said.
“We’re at a slight disadvantage,” Josh said, “I’m maybe the worst dancer in Eastern Kentucky,” he added with a laugh.
Blanton commended his wife on her creativity in setting up fundraisers that included a “Battle of the Bartenders” at Tomcats Bourbon & Brews and The Mill against her opponent, Erin Quillen.
It was also Quillens’s debut on the dance floor and despite pre-show nerves, she also mentioned the importance of the cause.
Quillen, and her partner Hunter Scott who walked with third place, spoke of the importance of the museum, saying she was on board with anything that emphasizes science and learning activities that enrich children’s growth.
Judges Choice Award went to couple No. 2, Dustin Howard and Ashton Young.
Best opening video went to Travis and Sarah Williams.
People’s Choice, selected by audience votes during the event, went to Justin Evans and Jason Rooper who also walked with the overall first place win and mirror ball trophy.