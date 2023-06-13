ASHLAND It’s a family affair at the Urban Oasis Salon and Spa.
Minutes prior to its ribbon cutting on Monday, co-owner Megan Kibler showed folks around the new facility at 2920 Winchester Avenue.
Kibler, a law firm accountant by trade, said she and her husband, Tom, opened the spa after her daughter, 21-year-old Shelby Kibler, completed cosmetology school and began working at salons.
“She graduated a year ago in March and she found there was a lot of confusion on handling clients because of the way they would book them back to back,” she said. “Some things take longer than others and it’s hard to predict.”
With Shelby helming as the day-to-day operations manager, Megan Kibler said the spa should have between eight and 12 full-time staff members. Currently, only two are full time and they’re waiting for a few more to work off two-week notices and are still interviewing other candidates.
Services at the spa range from pedicures to hair-styling to nails to facials to massages and even microblading.
Shelby Kibler said she feels very fortunate to become a part of the Ashland small business community, which Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs called “the backbone of the city.”
“This feels like home,” Shelby Kibler said. “It feels good to bring something like this my community. It’s crazy to be the head of something like this at the age of 21, but I’m ready to take it on.”
Tom Kibler said minutes prior to the Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting that the business was “a labor of love by family and friends.”
Urban Oasis Salon and Spa is at 2920 Winchester Avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Mondays are listed as by appointment only and Sundays are closed.
More information can be found by calling the spa at (606) 393-1604 or by visiting the website at urban-oasis.net.