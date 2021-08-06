ASHLAND After a COVID-19 pandemic delay, Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke will bring the Spirit of the South Tour to Ashland.
The show, featuring the Georgia-based band along with Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers and founding Allman Brothers Band member Jaimoe, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ashland Riverfront Park. Gates will open for the Paramount Arts Center show at 4:30 p.m.
The show was originally scheduled for summer 2020, but the pandemic threw the Paramount schedule into disarray. Executive Director Holly Canfield said despite the schedule complications, the pandemic likely worked in the Paramount’s favor when it comes to scheduling Blackberry Smoke’s tour.
“Pre-COVID, we might not have been able to get the show,” she said. “It was a Live Nation (Entertainment) concert, and you had to be a bigger arena to get it. They rescheduled for this year and probably a lot of venues couldn’t reschedule.”
Canfield said the PAC had tried for several seasons to schedule Blackberry Smoke, but it hadn’t worked out before.
“When it was announced that the Spirit of the South tour was coming through, we thought it was a great opportunity to bring the show to the riverfront,” she said. “It’s going to solidify the Ashland riverfront as a venue in the eyes of artists and their managers, so we can continue bringing high-quality bands to the riverfront.”
Blackberry Smoke debuted in 2004 and is best known for such hits as “Holding All the Roses,” which was the first independently released record to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country album charts; “Like An Arrow;” and “One-Horse Town.”
With members Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums) and Brandon Still (keyboards), Blackberry Smoke encompasses the sounds of classic rock, blues, country and folk and can boast six full-length albums. The band has appeared on several late-night TV shows, sold out its first tour of South America and has played high-profile festivals in Europe.
The band also recently announced a new album, “You Hear Georgia,” which was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Guests on the project include Jamey Johnson and Warren Haynes.
Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, formed the Allman Betts Band. The debut album was released in March 2019.
The Wild Feathers is an American country rock band formed in 2010 in Nashville by Ricky Young, Joel King and Taylor Burns, all of whom were lead singers in previous bands.
The show will conclude with a jam session including a variety of band members. Canfield said the audience can expect a surprise.
(606) 326-2661 |