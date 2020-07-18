ASHLAND A summer program is returning to the area in the form of the Southern Hills Garden Club’s Yard of the Month.
A club representative said the program was resurrected to remind residents of the beauty of the area, which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each month, a small group of SHGC members will tour different areas of the Ashland area and select two yards that demonstrate pride of community in their front lawns. Members will especially be looking at properties that have made major improvements to their front lawns which makes a difference on that particular street.
The home owner or resident will be asked if they wish to participate in the program. Once selected, a Yard of the Month sign will be placed in the front yard. At the end of the summer program, photos of the yards and addresses will be published in The Daily Independent.
Anyone wishing to nominate a yard for consideration can message the name and address of the yard to the SHGC FaceBook page.