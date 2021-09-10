The Southern Hills Garden Club members let their creativity flow at their September meeting at the home of Judy Fannin, where they could choose from a variety of colorful flowers, as well as an assortment of vases, to make arrangements. Fannin introduced Oasis floral foam, a material flower arrangers can use to secure the base of flowers inside their container.
Southern Hills Garden Club in full bloom
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sep 1, 1933 - Sep 6, 2021 Charles Douglas (Doug) McGinnis. well known "river man" passed away peacefully at his home in Destin, Florida. Doug was originally from Portsmouth, Ohio, where he was born on September l, 1933, a son of the late Arden Mac and Vivian Withrow McGinnis. He graduated fr…
Articles
- Fountain rises to top in Ky.: Ashland woman named Ms. Kentucky United States
- Man sentenced to nine years for sexual abuse
- Woman stashes drugs in front of child
- MIDWEEK MIDLINE: 'Outpouring of emotion' for Matney
- Fairgoers, lawnmowers: Tractor race highlight of 74th Greenup Fair
- Labor Day event around corner in Catlettsburg
- Paul visits Rajant, speaks on their expanding operations
- ‘Above and beyond’: Ditty Qualls lived to fullest until final breath
- Perfect ACT, perfect choice: Russell junior selected to lead seminar to kick off new program
- PAC turns 90: Built in 1931, theater needs some TLC
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.