SOUTH SHORE The South Shore Quilt Festival returned on Friday and lasted through Sunday. The annual event was well attended with a broad range of vendors in food, homemade crafts, live music and, of course, quilts from around the region.
Many of the quilts displayed were crafted by vendors present at the event or passed down to them by family members through multiple generations. Once made exclusively by hand, modern quilting also includes those made with machines. The arduous process, regardless of by hand or by machine, requires a high level of skill and an artistic perspective, and a commitment of time. Some quilts require hundreds of hours to craft, but those who quilt are dedicated to the uniquely Appalachian Art.
The quilt festival in 2021 was under COVID restrictions, and necessitated the quilts being displayed at the South Shore City Building behind a locked door. The 2022 event however, though still displayed at the city building, allowed patrons of the festival to enter the building for a better view of the 32 quilts on display.
“This is much better,” event organizer David Piatt said. “People can come in and walk through, and they get a better look than they did through the window, and get to see the detailed work that goes into all of these quilts.”
One quilt show patron from Portsmouth said that she really enjoyed seeing the quilts displayed at the festival. Like many in the area, quilts and quilting has been part of her family for generations.
“My mother and sister both quilt,” said Shelby (Smith) Powell, who is originally from South Shore. “I can quilt, but I really don’t have the time. I do love to see the quilts though.”
“If you have ever been a quilter, or are quilting now, you always check out the stitches,” Powell said. “And the different patterns in the quilts depend upon where you come from.”
She said that it is fascinating to see what patterns catch the imagination of different quilters depending upon their location and family history. Powell said she prefers the hand-stitched quilts because of the increased level of “hands-on” skill but added that machine quilts are still beautiful works of art. Machine quilting is gaining more popularity, she said, as fewer “hand quilters” produce quilts each year.
Powell shared memories of her grandmother quilting and saving every usable scrap of material for the process. Those memories are shared throughout our region because the quilt, as much as any other skill or art handed down through the generations, have become a part of our cultural history.
With the artistic skill invested in these generational works of art, there is a lasting craftsmanship. Though now they might be displayed carefully and protected as the family heirlooms they truly are, most quilts can still fulfill their original purpose ... keeping loved ones warm and secure just like memories of the hands that crafted them.