GREENUP A man admitted to molesting a child over the course of four years last month and is set to be officially sentenced Dec. 1.
Elvis Hezekiah Wiley, 44, of South Shore, pleaded guilty on Oct. 10 to two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of minor younger than 12.
According to court records, the victim said the abuse took place starting at age 7.
The victim also reported the abuse took place in various locations throughout the years including Greenup County, Portsmouth and Robinson, Illinois.
Among the physical abuse, the victim reportedly was forced to watch pornography with Wiley.
Prior to accepting the plea agreement, Wiley was facing decades in prison.
His official sentencing will take place next Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
(606) 326-2652 |