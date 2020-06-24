GREENUP A South Shore man charged earlier this month in connection with the rape of a little girl has been indicted by a Greenup County grand jury.
Elvis H. Wiley, 42, was indicted June 18 on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The grand jury also issued a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Wiley due to a prior felony conviction in the last five years. If convicted of the underlying charges, he could face more jail time.
Wiley was accused of raping the girl over the course of a four-year period from the time she was 7 until she was 11, according to his arrest warrant. The grand jury indicted him on conduct between 2015 and 2017, according to the indictment.
Due to the age of the victim in the case, Wiley could face between 20 and 50 years in prison for each rape and sodomy charge. The sexual abuse charges carry between five and 10 years in prison.
Wiley is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond, according to online jail records.
