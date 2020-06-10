GREENUP A South Shore man was charged Tuesday after being accused of raping a little girl over the course of four years.
A Kentucky State Police investigation revealed the suspect raped the girl from the time she was 7 until she was 11 years of age, a complaint warrant states.
Elvis H. Wiley, 42, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a victim less than 12 years of age. Online jail records do not show bond set as of Wednesday.
First-degree rape is a class B felony in Kentucky, which is punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.
However, due to the age of the victim in this case, the charges are class A felonies — punishable with between 20 and 50 years in prison apiece.
(606) 326-2653 |