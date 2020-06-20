SOUTH POINT Guests piled in Saturday morning for a day of fun and food in South Point.
The South Point Food Truck Rally was deemed a success by Mayor Jeff Gaskin, who organized the event to give his community something to do. Guests started lining up at the food trucks before 11 a.m., according to Gaskin.
“It’s amazing how many people have already showed up,” said Gaskin on Saturday afternoon. “There were trucks here with 15 people in line before 11 o’clock.”
Nick Poynor brought his two daughters to the food truck rally to get some good food and to do something different.
“You get used to being inside and now we’re allowed back outside and it’s very nice to be out and do things and be able to see people again and not have to stay in the same environment,” said Veronica Poynor, 14.
Her sister, Katelyn, 6, said she was excited to have a good time and get some food.
“A lot of people are getting their food and taking it home,” said Gaskin. “They are getting their food and eating and leaving. I did not want this to turn into a gathering.”
Cassandra Collins, of Coal Grove, said she attended the food truck event because it was one of the first community events to happen since COVID-19 hit.
“I’ve seen him (Gaskin) out here cleaning off tables, so I think that is great that a local mayor goes to that kind of extremes to help out his community,” said Collins. “I think it’s great.”
The idea for the Food Truck Rally started when Gaskin was at a mayors’ conference in Columbus. He saw something similar and thought it would be nice to have one for South Point.
“We have a great community. This is awesome,” said Brian Lee, of South Point. “It’s good to get out, and the people who run these things need income as well. It does the community well and our neighborhood well to see the people who have been shut in for three and a half months. I’m impressed.”
Water and electricity was provided for the vendors, Gaskin said. He hopes to have this food truck rally again.
“As this gets bigger, we will continue to improve this park just like we have our other park,” he added.
There were no fees to get into the event, but guests were asked to respect guidelines and maintain social distancing.
