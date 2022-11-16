SOUTH POINT The South Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will distribute 750 frozen turkeys to Tri-State food banks on Saturday, Nov. 19. Turkeys will not be given to individuals, according to the press release.
The event is set for 11 a.m. behind the South Point Walmart.
This is the sixth year that the chapter participated in the NWTF's Turkey Hunters Care Program, according to the release.
"The Chapter is grateful to all the Tri-State businesses and individuals who have supported the Turkey Hunters Care program as well as our other community outreach programs over the years," said Chapter President Bill Mullins.