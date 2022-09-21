CATLETTSBURG A South Carolina man arrested last week in Boyd County has been indicted by a grand jury on a sole count of using an electronic device to procure a minor.
Charles H. Weber, 42, of Inman, was arrested Sept. 14 as a result of an investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, with the assistance of Ashland Police.
According to his indictment, Weber is accused of attempting to procure a minor over the internet in Boyd County on Aug. 10.
Weber is being held on a $50,000 at the Boyd County Detention Center.