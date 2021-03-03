ASHLAND
COVID-19 vaccine appointments will start on March 8 at Gallaher’s Pharmacy, located inside the South Ashland Food Fair.
The pharmacy at 2914 Blackburn Avenue will be administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment for those eligible under the state’s vaccination guidelines.
Call (606) 329-2122 to schedule an appointment.
The vaccines are available to anyone 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with a high-risk condition as listed by the CDC, and all essential workers.
The pharmacy warns supplies will be limited at first, but its employees “are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and inclusion of their patients to get vaccinated.”
“Gallaher’s would like to remind you to be patient with their efforts and to take care of yourselves and your neighbors,” the pharmacy stated in a press release.