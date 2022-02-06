Local church House of Grace has been doing its part to help alleviate hunger in the Ashland area. The church regularly feeds about 100 families every week, something that is made possible by dedicated volunteers and the support of the community.
House of Grace church member Cari Rucker said that it is all part of the church ministry. “We want to help spread the love of Jesus,” Rucker said. “And while we are doing that, we also want to help people who would normally go hungry.”
“Our food pantry is open year-round,” Rucker said. “And when we were discussing it this year, Brent Graden had this idea to do a Super Bowl Challenge, only ‘soup-er’ bowl challenge and challenge everyone to donate cans of soup for the pantry. We challenged all the members of our church, and we would really like to get the whole community involved as well.”
Rucker said the challenge is to collect 10,000 cans of soup before Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13.
“That’s what we are striving to do,” Rucker said. “And as of Saturday we are up to a little over 3,000 cans. We are making some headway, but we will take all the help we can get.”
Souper Bowl Sunday isn’t actually restricted to soup, Rucker said. The church food pantry workers said that they will take any canned goods whether it be actual soup or canned vegetables and other canned food.
“As a matter of fact, I think everyone’s favorite is SPAM,” Rucker said. “But if it’s in a can, we will take it. We are so blessed because we get things like commodities from the government for our pantry. But we don’t get canned food and we don’t get boxed food.”
Rucker said all donations are appreciated, especially if the canned goods have pull tops because many of the people who use the pantry might not have access to a can opener. Rucker said that if someone is in need, all they need to do is show up and the church is ready to help.
Donations can be dropped off at House of Grace, Rucker said. The food can also be dropped off at the pantry itself, which opens every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and on 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“But we have big barrels set up inside the church,” Rucker said. “So they can feel free to donate there.”
The church Facebook page has all the necessary information for people who wish to donate, and has a link to the church PayPal for those who would prefer to make a cash donation. Those wishing to donate but can’t make it to the church can contact the church at (606) 393-1186 and in most cases the food pantry workers can come to pick up the donations. “Our food pantry workers are amazing,” she said. “And they also regularly shop to keep our pantry shelves full.”
Rucker said Pastor Gerardo Mejia has been wearing orange pants to inspire everyone to take part in the Soup-er Bowl Challenge. The color, of course, plays into the fact that one of the Super Bowl teams this year is the Cincinnati Bengals.
“So now we have been teasing him, saying he has to wear his orange pants until the church collects its 10,000 cans,” said Rucker, a Bengals fan. “Information on where the number of cans are is regularly updated on the Facebook page, with the ‘cans collected’ number in orange and the ‘cans needed’ number in blue. I have been telling everyone we need to get rid of that blue.”
The challenge wraps up with a Super Bowl party on Feb. 13 at the church, Rucker said.
“We will have food, watch the game, and everyone is going to bring 10 cans for admission so we can try to finish strong,” she said. Regardless of which team wins the Super Bowl, Rucker said the food pantry, and those who need it most, need the win most of all.