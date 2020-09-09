ASHLAND A fundraising online concert, “Soul Candy,” will feature musicians from the area.
The livestream show will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and will feature Corduroy Brown and The Little Blue Hearts.
“It will be a fundraiser for Harvest for the Hungry and Shelter of Hope,” Jami Sherman of Forte! Productions said. “During the event, we will tell people how they can make donations to Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton, which is an interdenominational Christian emergency food pantry, as well as the Shelter of Hope here in Ashland.”
Cordury Brown is a Huntington singer and guitarist who says he likes “playin’ shows here and there and collaborating with my favorite people.”
He recently posted a video of his acoustic version of “Take On Me” by Ah-Ha.
“I love songs that are poppy by nature, but lyrically, they pack a punch,” he said.
The Little Blue Hearts is an indie band consisting of Walter DeBarr, Pamela Kesling and MacLean Entwistle James. The Charleston-based group performs indie folk music.
The show will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ForteProductions2020.