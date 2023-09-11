ASHLAND Sonic Drive-In’s charitable arm, Sonic Foundation, donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
The funding supported four teachers in Ashland, who received a combined donation of $810.
The $1 million donation is part of the Sonic Drive-In brand’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative.
The following teachers from Ashland received support through the funding:
• Boyd County Early Childhood Academy: Mrs. Davis for the project “Mini Mathematicians” for Grades Pre-K through second.
• Boyd County Early Childhood Academy: Mrs. Jenkins for the project “Awesome Artists All Around” for Grades Pre-K through second.
• Boyd County Middle School: Mrs. Leah Dixon for the project (“Quiet Feet for Maximum Focus” — https://donorschoose.org/project/7319392) for Grades 6-8.
• Hager Elementary School: Mrs. Mauk for the project “Science is Magic” for Grades 3 through 5.
Through the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the Sonic Foundation, which is used to support local public education.
Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the country to support public education.
To donate, visit DonorsChoose.org.