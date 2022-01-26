Josh Rister has no illusions about a career in music.
Although he writes, performs and records songs, he does it to highlight addiction in eastern Kentucky and offer hope to those suffering.
A 2019 graduate of Lewis County High School, the 21-year-old is majoring in psychology and Appalachian studies at the University of Kentucky, but he’s also found time to record “Blood, Meth and Tears,” a 10-song album with half the proceeds going to Recovery Works, a residential treatment center in South Shore.
“I grew up in Lewis and Greenup counties and I’ve lived through the opioid epidemic,” he said, noting he’s seen friends and family experience addiction; some have not survived.
“I listen to old country music, like Johnny Cash,” Rister said. “He wrote about his problems and emotions and that made me want to express my emotions about it.”
Recorded in an 8-foot-by-8-foot room built in his back yard, Rister’s album includes all original songs, like “Pillars Made of Coal.”
“Being from eastern Kentucky, I was obligated to write a song about coal at some point,” he said with a laugh. “I think it’s the best written one and it will be the one that is most marketable. Most of the other songs I like more because they’re more personal because of what they’re about or where I was when I wrote them.”
He said his favorite is “Repo Man.” It’s also the first song he ever wrote.
“It’s about a shooting of a repo man who was trying to repossess a truck,” Rister said. “I thought it sounded like something someone would write a song about.”
But it’s not all gloom. Rister wanted to make sure listeners could realize hope in his songs.
“Nine Months Clean and Sober” is about his cousin who was a drug addict.
“He got hooked on drugs, been to prison, but he’s turned his life around and goes to church,” Rister said. “I felt it was important to tell that story. I didn’t just want to say, this is a problem. I wanted to say, there are ways to solve this problem and get past it.”
Cost of “Blood, Meth and Tears” is $10; half of every sale goes to Recovery Works and half goes into making more CDs. So far, Rister has been able to donate $500 to the recovery center.
“I think about it all the time,” he said. “My biggest goal in life is to make some kind of positive change in that realm,” he said.
For more information or to purchase a CD, visit John Rister Music on Facebook or email him at joshrister75@gmail.com.