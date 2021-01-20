SUMMIT A father-son argument resulted in a shooting and a domestic violence charge for a Boyd County man on Tuesday night, according to local police.
Just after 10:30 p.m., 25-year-old Dominique J. McKenzie shot his father, 46-year-old James F. McKenzie, in the chest at a residence on W. Little Garner Road.
According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call following a reported shooting. The witnessing party said the father and son were involved in a verbal argument, according to the police citation, and the younger McKenzie grabbed a firearm and shot his dad in the chest.
James McKenzie was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment. Police did not have information regarding his condition as of Wednesday.
Dominique McKenzie is lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center. He faces a first-degree assault charge.