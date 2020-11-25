MASON COUNTY, W.VA The feds have launched an investigation into a West Virginia man after his son turned him in for child porn, according to a federal search warrant.
The FBI is currently investigating hard drives, cell phones and SD cards seized from the home of Joseph Curtis Hubman, per the court records.
The Mason County man showed up on authorities’ radar on Nov. 11 when his grown son stumbled upon an external hard drive belonging to his father, the warrant states.
The son checked it out and found files depicting children in sexual intercourse, court records show. The son immediately called 911 and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded, the warrant states.
Deputies got a search warrant from a state magistrate and seized various digital devices — now the feds are applying for a warrant to check them out, records show.
Hubman, according to records, had not been charged with a crime as of Tuesday.
