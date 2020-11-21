Along a remote road near where Carter, Greenup and Boyd counties meet, Tyler and Anderson Wells — father and son — carefully climb down the steep bluff off the shoulder toward their deer blind.
Halfway down the hill, Tyler is stopped — a man parks his pickup and yells for him.
“There’s a good one down the road there, I seen him about 5:30 this morning! He’s been there every morning, I know ’cause I got to get to work at 6,” the man said.
Holding the trunk of a small tree, Tyler asks the most important question of all.
“Is he a good ’un?”
The man nods his head.
“Oh yeah, he’s a good size,” he said. “Now God bless you.”
Quick as he stopped, quick as he was off.
With deer firearm season just a week old, the Wellses, the passerby and thousands of hunters across the Commonwealth of Kentucky have come down with Buck Fever — and the only known cure is to get out into the woods, enjoy nature and try to fill the freezer.
Opening Day this year was good to the Wells family. Having bought a parcel of land several years ago, Tyler Wells said he was looking forward to bagging some healthy-sized deer through the years — but an outbreak of Blue Tongue, a disease that causes deer to die by water sources — culled his population of any good sizes.
This year, however, Wells and his son have done well.
“It was probably a hunt we will never encounter again,” he said. “Got out to the blind that morning, first thing off the bat a nice 8-point comes up and my son put a good shot on it.”
The deer took off up the hill — the two went to track it, but the buck wasn’t ready yet, according to Wells. So they went back to the blind to wait — the wounded buck came running down the hill into the flat and crashed right in front of the blind.
With all the commotion on the dried leaves, Wells made a grunt call to make it sound like two bucks were fighting — as is common during the rut, the deer mating season.
“Within two minutes, I saw a rack,” Wells said. “I said ‘stay still buddy.’ He (Anderson) said, ‘It’s your turn.’ I put a shot right on it out of the blind.”
According to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, about 330,000 hunters take to the woods every year in Kentucky. With COVID-19 putting the skids on a lot of indoor activities, KFW has seen a double-digit increase in fishing licenses, but only a modest 4.4% increase in hunting licenses this year.
But the harvest numbers so far this year have been on track in the Northeast region, which includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lawrence, according to Nathan Gregory, the director over the region.
So far, there have been 572 deer harvested in Greenup, 442 in Boyd, 588 in Lawrence and 774 in Carter — Sunday’s rainy and windy day put a damper on the numbers, according to Gregory. But the populations are strong this year, thanks in part to a good strong mast of acorns and oak nuts.
Areas like Wells’s land — forested hills covered adjacent to cleared farmland — make for the best areas to deer-hunt, according to Gregory.
While it’s better to fill out a tag than come back emptyhanded, Wells said hunting isn’t about the shooting. It’s about getting out there in nature. Growing up, Wells said his father passed hunting onto him and he was hooked.
“Those woods up there hold a special place in my heart,” Wells said. “I know every tree, every rock, every nook and cranny of those woods. It’s just good for the soul, to clean your head. I started when I was Anderson’s age and I’ve loved it ever since.”
Doing his part to pass along the tradition, Wells said he wanted to give his boy, who is 7, the opportunity to see what it was about and decide for himself whether he’d want to continue when he got older. The first hunt he took Anderson on, Wells had a once-in-a-lifetime shot — he bagged two does with one arrow.
Out in those woods, where COVID-19 might seem a long ways away, Wells said he still feels the effect of it. Trespassers are a bit of a problem — this year, he’s run into more than usual.
“I came along and found a couple guys parked here,” Wells said. “They told me somebody said they could hunt there. I told them to get.”
Gregory with KY Fish and Wildlife said there’s a lot of good public land out there for folks — Grayson Lake, Paintsville and Clay are all Wildliife Management areas that have good deer populations, though they may have special regulations restricting them to black-powdered rifles or bows.
Another big issue Wells has found with hunting this year — as one gun store owner told The Daily Independent this week — is the lack of ammunition in the market.
But by far, the biggest impact Wells has seen is processing. A lot of the area processors are turning deer away.
“They’re so backed up, there’s nowhere to go,” Wells said. “I usually do my own anyway. But I have cows I sell for beef and I can’t get any processed. They’re turning them away. That’s probably the biggest impact the pandemic’s had.”
Wells continued, “I think a lot of people are going out for their meat, because if you remember in March we couldn’t get any beef.”
But at the end of the day, it’s about enjoying time with his son when he’s out in the woods, according to Wells. They’ve had a survival day in the woods, when they built their own fire, shot a bullfrog and ate it.
“That spawned from a squirrel hunt where I showed him a cave on the property and he said, ‘Daddy, we could live down here,’” Wells said. “So, that’s where his idea of a ‘survival day’ spawned. It was looking for something to do and get outdoors.”
For Anderson, the thrill of hunting is a bit more simple.
“I like to shoot the deer,” he said.
