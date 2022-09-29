The Russell High School and Middle School choir, directed by Theresa Russell, entertained the crowd during opening day of Greenup Old Fashion Days on Thursday on Main Street in Greenup.
The choir sang three numbers, featuring several soloists, on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday's festivities began with Marlena VanHoose leading the National Anthem. Argillite and Greysbranch Elementary choirs performed, as did the Russell band.
Raceland-Worthington's high school choir and guitar ensemble performed at 2. The Greenup County cheerleaders showed off their skills later in the afternoon.
Old Fashion Days is a three-day event in Greenup.