ASHLAND The Ashland Area YMCA is trying a different tactic to better serve its members: all-night hours for the weight room and the cardio room, Executive Director Scott Campbell said.
"All our normal hours are the same. To get to the cardio room and weight room, come through the cardio door," he said.
Many members work hours that are not conducive to the Y's hours; Campbell said this move is meant to help them. It's also part of an ongoing effort to offer something different, he said.
"I'm trying to think outside the box and make this place separate from everyone," he said, noting The Coffee Doc has added a location in the lobby to offer members flavored coffees and protein smoothies.
A survey on Facebook indicated members would be interested in expanded hours, and Campbell said he's been aware of the interest for some time.
"I've been a member here a long time and I know that people talk and they're saying they can't get there during normal hours, so we're trying to accommodate those folks," he said.
Campbell said other new ideas are being implemented, including a hoops class, cross-fit, basketball class and lessons and adult co-ed volleyball on Sunday nights.
Other YMCAs in the country have expanded hours. Campbell said the difference is in Ashland, staff are on duty; many other YMCAs are relying on security cameras.
The Ashland Y has 50 security cameras, but staff will attend to the areas that will be open.
"I plan to reach out to the Ashland Police Department and see if they're able to patrol more," he said.
Campbell said the Ashland Y might expand hours even further.
"We could open other parts of the building if we could staff the building in every area 24/7," Campbell said. "We'll start small and see if it goes well, see if they're any bugs and kinks to work out and start from there."
