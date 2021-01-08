Some school districts will bring children back to the classroom Monday while others will hold off another week or more to see if the trend in COVID-19 virus cases eases up.
Boyd and Greenup county districts will stick with virtual only, officials in those districts said. The others will return to in-person classes, some under a hybrid plan under which half of in-person students attend classes Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being all-virtual.
All districts will continue to offer virtual-only to families choosing it.
Plans include the following:
• Ashland: Back to in-person five days a week. “The governor said we could reopen in person on Jan. 11 and that is what we are going to do,” Superintendent Sean Howard said.
• Boyd County: All virtual at least until Jan. 19. That day is Tuesday but the preceding day, Jan. 18, is Martin Luther King Day, a holiday. The sticking point for the district is the number of staffers either in quarantine or having tested positive, Superintendent Bill Boblett said. “It's tough when you don't have enough staff to have kids in the building,” he said.
An additional week away from the classroom also adds more time for a hoped-for slide in the infection rate, he said.
When in-person classes resume they will be on the hybrid model.
• Greenup County: Virtual only all week, no school Martin Luther King Day, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea. Greenup also suffers from staffing shortages caused by the virus, particularly in its transportation department. “To do things safely we need staff and we don't have the staff right now to do things safely and correctly,” Moresea said.
• Russell: Return to in-person Monday on the hybrid schedule, according to Superintendent Sean Horne. Discussions with Greenup County Health Director Chris Crum have persuaded him the return will be safe if safety procedures are scrupulously followed, he said.
• Raceland-Worthington: Return Monday on the hybrid schedule, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron. The district has procedures in place to make it safe, he said.
• Carter County: Return to in-person Monday, according to Superintendent Ronnie Dotson. “We think it is extremely important as long as we can exercise safety precautions to get kids back in school as soon as possible,” he said.
The district has hired some substitute teachers so that it can accommodate more children in person, while keeping them socially distanced, by splitting classes into additional rooms, he said.
Carter might move to a hybrid system numbers of in-person students increase significantly, he said.
• Fairview: Officials could not be reached but the most recent information on the district's website indicates it will stick with the plan it developed last month, which would mean in-person classes would start Tuesday. Fairview was not in session the week of Jan. 4-8 and will not be in session on Mondays in January and the first two Mondays in February, and those days will be added to the calendar at the end of the school year when it is more likely students will be back in their buildings.
Each district will reassess plans when the virus numbers are updated on Thursday.