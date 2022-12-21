PORTSMOUTH Southern Ohio Medical Center employees are in the giving season. Through this year’s Make A Difference Campaign, SOMC staff combined to give more than $90,000 to local causes, according to a press release.
The local charities included in this year’s campaign were chosen by an employee vote. They included: Deaf Services, the Scioto County Homeless Shelter, Sierra’s Haven, Southern Ohio Task Force on Domestic Violence and the Steven Hunter Hope Fund.
“It’s clear our team considers caring for others to be more than just a job,” Director of the SOMC Development Foundation Angela Wells-Coburn said. “The fact so many chose to give so much to local organizations speaks volumes about their commitment to giving back to their community.”
The Make A Difference Campaign allows for SOMC employees to have charitable contributions deducted directly from their paychecks. In total, 588 employees opted to make a donation in this way, according to the release.
SOMC also raises money directly for a number of Development Foundation Funds. These include the Annual Fund, the Breast Cancer Compassion Fund, the Cancer Compassion Fund, the Community Health and Wellness Fund, the Hospice Caritas Fund, the Heart and Vascular Fund, the Jim and Clara Donaldson Family Scholarship, the Juvenile Diabetes Fund, the Nursery Bereavement Fund, the Pediatric Fund and the Endowment Fund.
Visit somc.org/development for more information.