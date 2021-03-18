ASHLAND Greenup resident Jeremy Bates is always up for a challenge.
His latest was a spine-tingler.
The former heavyweight boxer spent one night alone last week in the house featured in the 2013 movie “The Conjuring.”
“One night and I was ready to come home,” said Bates, 47. He’s the only person to have spent the night alone at the house.
The movie “The Conjuring” is based on a true story about a circa-1730s Rhode Island farmhouse cursed by a witch; the owners call in a couple of ghost hunters to investigate.
Although not a fan of scary movies, Bates said he had seen “The Conjuring” so he was familiar with the house and the story. He went into the overnight stay with some fear.
“It was scary,” he said, noting he heard odd things but didn’t have any dramatic encounters. “I started to drift off once and I thought I heard little girls laughing and I woke up and saw Raggedy Ann dolls and was up for the rest of the night. I don’t know. I might’ve been dreaming.”
He said a door shut behind him in the room that’s supposed to be the most haunted in the house.
“It scared me and I jumped and hit my head on the ceiling,” he said, adding he was in the upstairs middle bedroom, which was more like a closet between two children’s bedrooms.
“There was supposed to be a little boy named Manny who lived in that room and was friends with the girls,” he said of the spirit that inhabited the room.
Bates said he had with him some ghost-hunting equipment, which captured electronic voice phenomenon.
“When you’re there and you’re so worked up,” Bates said. “I don’t know if my mind was playing tricks on me or if it was something in the house, but there’s some kind of energy there that’s undeniable.”
Although when he starting filming “Monsters Underground” he wasn’t really a believer, he said some experiences can be persuaders.
“If somebody wanted to go and stay in that house, I honestly don’t think they could ever deny there’s something,” he said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s some kind of energy there that you feel that weighs on you. You feel like you’re under water the whole time. Pressure.”
Bates came to stay a night at what also is known as the Farm on Round Top Road because of his appearances on the 2014 six-part series “Monsters Underground” and his friendship with castmate Bill Brock.
“Bill knows the owner and there was a cancellation,” Bates said. The house is available for rent for visits and is booked through November. “He asked if I wanted to go and I said yes. Then he had something come up, so it was just me.”
Bates, facility manager at the Centrus Energy atomic plant in Piketon, livestreamed some of his stay on Facebook.
“I tried to get the whole thing, but it cut out, so there’s about three videos of the entire time all on Facebook,” he said.
