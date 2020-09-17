HUNTINGTON A soldier pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge stemming from an April 27 case in which he traveled to Ashland to rape a minor, according to court records.
Trent S. Davis, 29, of Huntington, was previously charged in Boyd County District Court with human trafficking, after being apprehended in an Ashland Police Department sting.
A federal grand jury in Huntington indicted Davis earlier this year on charges of attempted travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor and possession of child pornography depicting prepubescent minors.
Court records show Davis was a member of the U.S. Army and worked out of the base in Eleanor, West Virginia. The records do not indicate what disciplinary or criminal charges he faces in the military.
On Monday, Davis pleaded guilty to the child pornography charge, for which he could face up to 20 years in prison. According to the agreement, he had 90 videos and 235 images of child pornography on his phone when arrested, some depicting toddlers.
At his home in Huntington, Davis had an additional 300 videos depicting minors being raped.
Federal sentencing guidelines — which have become more suggestive rather than set-in-stone in recent years — are on a point system. With a base of 18 points due to the offense, the agreement calls for an additional 13 points to be added in calculating his sentence.
The additional points are due to the age of the children in the images, possessing more than 600 images and possessing images depicting “sadistic conduct or abuse of an infant/toddler,” the agreement states.
Federal court records show the APD launched the online sting on April 24 by placing an advertisement on the Internet asking if anyone wanted their “taboo family.”
A criminal complaint shows Davis responded to the ad, asking if there were any girls in the “family.” When told there were two daughters — ages 12 and 14 — Davis said he was “game” to have sex with the girls and asked if it could be an “ongoing thing,” the complaint states.
Leaving straight from work in uniform, Davis first stopped and bought condoms before continuing to Ashland, records show.
Once he arrived, police took Davis into custody, records show.
Mike Stuart, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, issued a statement Monday calling Davis' actions “wrong on so many levels.”
“Davis planned his deviant acts,” Stuart wrote in the statement. “The investigation also uncovered images and videos of younger children on his cell phone and computer that are too appalling to imagine.”
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14 in Huntington.
