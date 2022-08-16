EDITOR’S NOTE: Some contents of this story are graphic and disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
CATLETTSBURG After spending two years and one month in pretrial detention, an Ashland man accused of sodomizing a young child is having his day in court this week.
Heath Hall, 41, is undergoing trial before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent on a sole count of first-degree sodomy.
On Tuesday, jurors heard the Commonwealth’s case, including testimony from the child, family members who reported it to police, the investigating state trooper and a doctor who conducted a forensics examination of the child.
According to the Commonwealth testimony, Hall would use times he was alone with the child to sexually assault the child over the course of three or so years. During this time, the child developed bowel issues, causing the child to lose control at various times, according to testimony.
After relatives asked the child whether somebody “was messing with them,” the child disclosed it was Hall, per the testimony heard Tuesday.
However, defense attorney Sebastian Joy attacked the credibility of witnesses in the case, developing a theory that one witness had a vendetta against Hall and the child may have been coached with the allegations.
Joy also hammered away at discrepancies regarding where the victim stated the abuse took place.
The only bit of physical evidence in the case was presented by Dr. Jessica Wilson, a general practitioner who volunteers at the Hope’s Place. Having given roughly 270 exams, Wilson said about 96% don’t result in a finding, due to how quickly the genital region heals compared to other parts of the body.
Wilson said in the examination of the victim’s anus, she found indications that the victim had experienced an external trauma, based on the positioning of the scar tissue.
While Joy had Wilson concede the injuries could have been a result of the child scratching their anus due to having improperly cleaned it, she said the position of it mostly likely indicated the child had been penetrated by some kind of an object.
The victim reported penetration with the penis or finger, according to testimony.
The case will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley and assistant prosecutor Christina Smith are representing the state.
The case is expected to be in the jury’s hands for deliberation by lunch hour, Vincent said before dismissing for the day.