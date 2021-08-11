CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued more charges against a man indicted last year on a single count of first-degree sodomy.
Heath Hall, 40, of Ashland, was indicted in July 2020 on single count of first-degree sodomy, following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
On Monday, a grand jury added additional counts to Hall’s indictment, upping it from a single count to a total of four counts of the offense.
According to Hall’s indictment, he is accused of sodomizing a child under the age of 12 between August 2017 and July 2020.
If convicted, Hall could face up to 50 years in prison on each count of his indictment.
Hall has been held since July 14, 2020, at the Boyd County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000.
Hall is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Boyd County Circuit Court today before Judge John Vincent.
