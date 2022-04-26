CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man was directly indicted last week on a sodomy charge.
John F. Peterman, 67, was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on one count of first-degree sodomy of a victim less than 12 years of age.
Peterman was directly indicted, which means instead of the case working its way through the district court first, the grand jury was the first to lay eyes on the case. Since grand jury proceedings aren’t publicly available, details on what Peterman is accused of are non-existent.
According to his indictment, the abuse occurred throughout 2016.
Kentucky State Police investigated the case.
If convicted, Peterman faces a maximum of 50 years in prison. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention on a $250,000 bond.
