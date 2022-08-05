CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man charged with first-degree sodomy is likely heading to trial in September, according to his attorney.
Anthony B. Akers, 46, is scheduled for jury trial on Sept. 12 in Boyd County Circuit Court before Judge George Davis. Akers was charged with a single count of first-degree sodomy in July 2019.
On Friday, Akers’ attorney, Michael “Frenchie” Curtis, told the judge all evidentiary issues have been cleared up and the trial is probably a go.
Davis scheduled a final pretrial date for Aug. 26 — Curtis said either they’ll have an agreement lined out or they’re heading to trial.