CATLETTSBURG Catlettsburg Police turned to Facebook detectives for assistance in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a gas station.
William M. Rucker, 43, of Catlettsburg, was apprehended just a day after police posted photos of the subject in surveillance footage on Facebook, with the post receiving nearly 200 shares.
According to Rucker's citation, he was a regular at America's Quick Mart in Catlettsburg before allegedly robbing it last Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement used surveillance footage provided by the station owner and a neighboring home's video camera to identify Rucker's Mitsubishi Eclipse at the scene during the crime.
After Facebook sleuths tipped off police, Rucker was tracked down where police eventually uncovered the clothing and gloves Rucker was wearing during the incident.
Court documents indicate that Rucker admitted committing the robbery.
Rucker was transported to the Boyd County Detention Center and is charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony that carries a punishment of five to 10 years in prison.
Rucker's bail is set at $10,000 cash.
(606) 326-2652 |