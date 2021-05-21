RUSSELL It wasn't a typical fun-and-games hot dog social on Friday at the Russell Convalescent Home to help raise money for a potential facility.
Blessed with beautiful weather, and hot dogs grilled to perfection, many of the 27 residents of RCH who were well enough to come outside were joined by several RCH supporters that came to rally and protest against the City of Russell, which is attempting to use eminent domain to have a 49-year staple of downtown Russell demolished and use the area for another purpose.
With the city building just across two-lane Ferry Street, voices didn’t need to be raised very loud to be heard.
The RCH building was formerly the commissary for the busy Russell Railroad terminal. In its heyday, Russell was one of the busiest railroad sites in America with a large elegant YMCA building where railroaders could get an overnight room and enjoy a restaurant that was open to the public 24 hours daily, 365 days a year. That building just a few blocks away fell into bad repair several years ago.
The late Caroline Baumgardner got her daughter, Teresa Baumgardner, involved in opening the convalescent home, Baumgaurdner said, around 1972.
“My grandmother bought it and gave it to my mom, and my mom paid off all the loans and everything on it,” she said. She thinks it was also a nursing home before her mother bought it.
“W’'re just trying to get some funding together for us to relocate. We’re looking at $400,000-500,000, and I don't think we're gong to get that. You know, I won’t get that in a loan.”
Baumgardner said she has talked to state employees, and that they don’t have any kind of grant money available to help.
“Relocating to a new place, I just don’t have that kind of money,” Baumgardner said. “We want to do it because all of our residents.”
Tristen Marshall said he’s originally from Huntington. The competitive powerlifter later played football for Ironton and Rock Hill high schools.
“Mrs. Baumgardner and Miss (Kim) Arbaugh are both my parents. I live with them. They took me in nine years ago in foster care. Kim, Miss Arbaugh, she’s my aunt, and I became a part of this facility, like not working here, but just emotionally attached to the residents,” Marshall said. “They're like family to me. I don't want to see them split up.”
Said five-year RCH resident Ron Duffy of Friday’s event: “It's going to help us try and save this building, I hope. ... That shouldn't happen, all they’re going to do is make a bar over there, make a parking lot over here, and what people are going to do is they are going to park over here to go over to the bar.”
“I love it,” said RCH resident Amanda, who requested her last name not be printed. When asked what she would say to city officials, Amanda said, “I wish you'd let us stay here. I don't understand why you're putting a green space and stuff in when we need a place to stay. We don't want to be homeless.”
All three Tri-State states were represented with those showing support for RCH, including Nate Neale, Johnathan Edwards and Aaron Hedge, of Kappa Sigma fraternity at Marshall University.
“We just like helping the community, and especially something that’s close to home,” said Edwards. “We wanted to do something for the community that would benefit both the people here as well as everyone else.”
Said Neale: “It is a pretty good organization to help out with in the first place. We’re (he and Edwards) both Eagle Scouts so we’re used to kind of doing community service in the past. We just figured we'd come up and help.”
Said Hedge: “... They're people too, and they all need a place to live, too, and so if they do get rid of this place they're just going to end up on the streets here. They're not going to have anywhere to go. So I really don't think they have a right to be able to do it like that, just to make another parking lot or something like that.”
Melissa Cox came to show support for RCH.
“God forbid the government ever come for you and yours and forcibly remove you involuntarily from your home, and move you to a place of our choosing, because this isn’t so much about homelessness. This is actually about the property owners’ rights, and the homes of the helpless,” Cox said. “You know these residents are like family to each other.”