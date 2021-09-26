The Soc & Sam Little Sandy Run Canoe Race is scheduled for Oct. 2, starting at 9 a.m. Registration is at 8:15.
The flat-water race is a 6.14-miler that begins at the Raccoon/Gullett Bridge on Route 2 south of Greenup and ends at the Little Sandy Boat Ramp.
Kayakers and canoeists are welcome.
No one under the age of 18 is permitted without the consent of a parent or legal guardian. A $10 entry fee is required. All monies will go to the Am Vets Post 95.
Life jackets must be worn at all times.
The Soc & Sam Canoe Race is now in its 10th year. Dragonfly Outdoors is the sponsor. Visit dragonflyoutdooradventures.com or call (606) 465-0306 for more information.