PIKEVILLE The 2022 SOAR Summit drew more than 1,400 people in Pikeville on Oct. 19-20, according to a SOAR press release.
Attendees represented 15 states and 60 Kentucky counties, the release stated.
Rep. Hal Rogers and Gov. Andy Beshear spoke during the first day plenary session, wherein Beshear announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for 11 economic development projects throughout eastern Kentucky.
On Day 2, Kentucky Power announced a $100,000 grant to SOAR as part of the Kentucky Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) initiative, which made Kentucky Power SOAR’s new presenting partner alongside Pikeville Medical Center and UK HealthCare.
Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin announced a $500,000 grant to SOAR for recruiting remote workers.
Manchin and Rogers also announced 11 ARC POWER grant recipients. The POWER grants are part of $47 million in total investments across agriculture and food economies, work force development, tourism, entrepreneurship and more to help create jobs in new or existing industries.
Also at the summit, Rajant Corporation presented a $75,000 check to Letcher County leaders to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of flooding.
SOAR honored the victims in the recent flooding across eastern Kentucky.
Day 2 focus sessions centered around topics such as tourism, healthy communities, work force, small business and local foods.