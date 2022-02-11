ASHLAND Shaping Our Appalachian Region will have its first mini-conference on March 7 and 8, and it will be in Ashland.
More than 400 have registered to attend from 45 Kentucky counties, Ohio and West Virginia
“At last year’s summit, we decided to host smaller convenings on more specific subjects,” Ball said. “I felt like with all the business happening there, this would be a really good place to have this conversation.”
The theme will be tourism and downtown revitalization.
“While it is in Ashland, the agenda talks about a lot of different projects,” he said. “We will talk about people doing the work throughout Appalachia and by bringing the conversation here, we’re hoping people will visit Ashland and Boyd County and the Tri-State, really, and see what we have to offer.”
Keynote speaker will be Ashland native Jim Host, who served as Commissioner of Public Information and Tourism under Gov. Louie Nunn in 1967 and became the founding chairman of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission. He returned to government some 40 years later as Commerce Secretary from 2003-2005 under Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
Host retired as CEO of Host Communications in 2003. Following a stint as Commerce Secretary for Kentucky, he became chairman of the Louisville Arena Authority, which built the KFC Yum! Center, serving until 2012. When the arena was dedicated on Oct. 10, 2010, the 14,000-square foot lobby was named Host Hall in his honor.
He served as a founding member of the SOAR Executive Board until 2021.
The event will include a concert on March 7 at the Paramount Arts Center featuring local performers including Holly Forbes of “The Voice Fame;” Don Rigsby and Hill Country Carnival and Sarah McCoart, great niece of Loretta Lynn, who will perform some of Lynn’s hits. The concert is included in registration for the summit; it also is open to the public for $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the theater’s marquee restoration.
Registration for the conference will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at the Paramount Arts Center.
The schedule:
March 7
• 2-2:45 p.m. — AML Economic Revitalization Grant Presentation: Officials with the AMLER program will provide an overview of their grant program and share best practices and examples of how their efforts have supported projects related to tourism and downtown revitalization in eastern Kentucky. The session will be at The Delta Hotel.
• 3-4 p.m. — KSBDC: Supporting Kentucky’s Creative and Tourism Economies: Kentucky Small Business Development Center’s Creative Economy and Tourism Team detail their work with creative and tourism-centered small businesses around the Commonwealth. The session will be at The Delta Hotel.
• 6 p.m. — SOAR Mini Summit Welcome Reception, Ashland Train Depot.
• 8 p.m. — Country Music Highway Tribute Show, Paramount Arts Center.
March 8
• 6:30-8 a.m. — Breakfast at the Ashland Train Depot.
• 7:30-9 a.m. — Registration at the Paramount Arts Center.
• 8-9:30 a.m. — No Hotel? No Problem!
• 8-9:30 a.m. — Destinations Begin with Your Downtown.
• 10-11:30 a.m. — Tell Your Story in the Digital Space.
• 10-11:30 a.m. — Small Towns Making a Big Impact.
• 1 p.m. — Plenary session: Keynote Speaker Jim Host of Host Communications, followed by a panel discussion of trail tourism, a break, and another panel discussion of tourism and entrepreneurship.
