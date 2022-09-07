PIKEVILLE The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) announced Wednesday that Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) will be one of 18 organizations that will launch the National Digital Navigator Corps, according to a press release.
The grant from NDIA is part of $10 million of funding from Google.org, which will support the hiring of community-based digital navigators alongside programmatic and technical support to further develop NDIA’s digital navigator model for rural and tribal communities, stated the release.
Digital navigators at the 18 selected sub-grantee organizations, including SOAR, will help thousands of eastern Kentucky residents gain much-needed access to the internet, devices and digital skills training.
SOAR will use the $372,000 grant to hire, train and support a digital navigator, who will serve the community over a two-and-a-half year period.
The formation of the Eastern Kentucky Office of Digital Equity & Literacy will launch its first pilot program in Elliott, Jackson, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe counties.
“In areas of our region where connectivity is in place, we must work to create greater awareness around the benefits of such connectivity,” said Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR. “This ultimately leads to higher adoption rates and more people utilizing connectivity to improve their quality of life.”
The 18 National Digital Navigator Corps grantees are as follows: Alaska Federation of Natives (Tribal-led); Cayuse Native Solutions, Oregon (Tribal-led); Cherokee Nation (Tribal-led); Community Broadband Action Network Corp, Iowa; Community Service Programs of West Alabama, Inc.; Computer Reach, Pennsylvania; Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc., Texas; Forest County Broadband Committee, Wisconsin (serving Tribal communities); Gila River Broadcasting Corporation: Digital Connect Initiative, Arizona (Tribal-led); Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, Ohio; Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District, California (Tribal-led); Lummi Indian Business Council, Washington (Tribal-led); National Digital Equity Center, Maine (serving Tribal communities); Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission; Pottsboro Area Public Library, Texas; Pueblo of Jemez, New Mexico (Tribal-led); Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc., Kentucky; Washington State University Extension Grays Harbor County, Washington (serving Tribal communities).