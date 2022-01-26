ASHLAND SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) announced on Wednesday the first SOAR Mini Summit, presented by Kentucky Power, will be held in Ashland at the Paramount Arts Center and Delta Hotel on March 7-8, and will focus on tourism and downtown revitalization.
“We can’t wait to be in Ashland on March 7 and 8 to discuss tourism and downtown revitalization in eastern Kentucky,” said Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR. “The pandemic in many ways has opened new doors for our region, and tourism is one of them. We can't wait to join with others from Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties to talk about strategies and plans to bring in more people and money in 2022 and beyond.”
Four breakout sessions will be conducted on the morning of March 8. These sessions are designed to address challenges and celebrate opportunities across the region related to issues pertaining to tourism and downtown revitalization.
“We are thrilled to be launching new topic-specific events across the region,” said Joshua Ball, Chief Operating Officer at SOAR. “This not only allows us to host events in new communities, but it also allows us the opportunity to drill down on specific topics, share best practices, and create a stage for communities and projects to shine.”
In addition to the plenary session on March 8, there will be another panel discussion on March 7, as well as a Reception presented by VanAntwerp Attorneys and a Country Music Highway Tribute Show presented by Clark’s Pump N Shop. And to mark the first-ever SOAR Mini Summit, SOAR is offering a $15 off registration until February 4. Registration includes two days of programming, Reception, Country Music Highway Tribute Show, and breakfast and lunch (March 8). No promo code is needed.
Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is a regional non-partisan nonprofit that champions local projects, program and advocacy for the 54 ARC-mandated counties in Appalachia Kentucky.