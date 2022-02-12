ASHLAND While the organization called Shaping Our Appalachian Region is coming to Ashland for a meeting, it’s also bringing a concert open to all ticket holders.
As part of the first evening of the SOAR mini-summit on March 7, The Country Music Highway Tribute Show presented by Clark’s Pump N Shop will feature local artists with Country Music Highway connections, including Holly Forbes, Don Rigsby and Hill Country Carnival and Sarah Mccoart, the great niece of Loretta Lynn.
Those who will not attend the Summit may buy tickets to the concert at the Paramount Arts Center for $10 each. Tickets are available at the PAC box office; proceeds will go toward renovating the marquee at the Paramount.
Forbes is most recently known for her appearance on Season 21 of “The Voice,” where she made the Top 10 and was on Team Ariana. She already had made a name for herself in the area, performing with Holly and the Guy and Qiet.
Rigsby is a well-known mandolinist, fiddler, guitarist, vocalist and producer of bluegrass. He is known for his solo career, and for his work with the Lonesome River Band and Longview.
Mccoart, who lives in Van Lear, works as a nurse, but sings her aunt’s greatest hits. She has performed at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
Joshua Ball, chief operating officer for SOAR, said it was natural to think of music when thinking of Ashland.
"Ashland is the northern point of the Country Music Highway," Ball said. "There’s so much talent on that highway that we know of. It’s also a place where tomorrow’s talent is and I think it’s an opportunity to pay hommage to the iconic folks of country music past and the folks that are country music now, like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers, and also artists we don’t know about yet."
He said CMH23 Radio will partner with SOAR and plans to film the concert and feature it on Live at CMH23; the nonprofit CMH23 aims to promote up-and-coming music stars and to educate them about the recording process.
Ball said it’s great to be able to help the Paramount while having its summit in Ashland.
"We feel like there's no better cause than to pay it forward to all the incredible talent than to restore the marquee of the historic theater," Ball said. "We just want to play a small part in getting the marquee restored. Once that gets done, it’s just another signal that there’s light at the end of the tunnel."
(606) 326-2661 |