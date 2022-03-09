ASHLAND Representing dozens of counties across the Commonwealth and six states in all, hundreds of people poured into downtown Ashland for a two-day conference conducted by Shaping Our Appalachian Region.
Monday and Tuesday’s SOAR Mini Summit featured a variety of subjects pertaining to pumping new life into downtown areas, attracting businesses, coming up with innovative ways to stay fresh and make eastern Kentucky an unmatched place to call home.
The Delta Hotel by Marriott, the Paramount Arts Center and the Ashland Train Depot played host to presentations, breakout sessions, a concert, a silent auction benefiting the Paramount, keynote speaker Jim Host and much more over a jam-packed pair of days. Food trucks filled Broadway Square for a Tuesday lunch, too.
‘Believe in eastern Kentucky’
Host shared his thoughts on what made a city or county — a community — healthy and able to grow. Host, an Ashland native, said he will always consider Ashland his hometown, but also stressed that the focus should go beyond a single city or county.
“There is no reason for any of you to be here today if you do not believe in eastern Kentucky,” Host began.
“If you do not believe in eastern Kentucky, then how can you sell eastern Kentucky?” he asked of those in attendance. “You have to believe in it. You have to believe that we are in the greatest possible opportunity and place in the entire United States.”
Host said eastern Kentucky is the perfect area for tourism and that though the area has problems much like any other part of the country, he believes any obstacle the region faces can be overcome by working together. He acknowledged the fact that everyone in attendance understood tourism, but pointed out the benefits of reaching across county lines and city limits when thinking of tourism.
“If you are able to reach out to people in the adjacent county and work on joint promotions, the you will be able to do much better,” said Host, the founder of Host Communications.
The best path to improve tourism, Host said, is to share talents and ideas with others in the tourism industry. Growth in that industry improves the region overall because growth generates growth in a positive manner.
Destination Downtown
As many towns throughout eastern Kentucky attempt to revitalize their respective downtown areas, a few Appalachian community leaders shined a light on a number of positives and ways to overcome challenges during a breakout session at the Paramount.
Bailey Richards, City of Hazard Downtown Director, said Hazard is achieving the goal of making its downtown a place “people are choosing to go to instead of having to go to.”
Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, said Corbin has experienced “a complete revitalization of our downtown area.”
Monhollen said Corbin boasts 95% occupancy rate downtown, and that it’s “a vibrant place to be.” Among featured sites is the Pinball Museum of Corbin, which features 56 pinball machines and a slew of arcade games. The Corbin Arena, which hosted last year’s SOAR Summit, is consistently booking big-name acts, such as Snoop Dogg (May 7).
Ameet Patel, President and CEO of Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, said Somerset has enjoyed entering “the food and beverage space.” It is the home of the second location of Crumbl Cookies — the other is in Lexington.
Les Stapleton, Prestonsburg’s mayor, facilitated the discussion and also offered insight into his town’s successes and failures.
All four of them said every decision won’t always be popular with everyone, but “results will eventually convert people,” Richards noted.
“If I had a goose walking through town that laid golden eggs, they would complain about goose feathers,” Stapleton said. “You’ve got to stay the course. Don’t listen to the negativity. If you have a plan and you have people invested in that plan, stay with it.”
Tourism together
In a panel entitled “Small Towns Making a Big Impact,” Visit AKY Director Brandy Clark facilitated a panel including Pike County Tourism Director Tony Tackett, Morehead-Rowan County Tourism Commission Director Joy Brown and Letcher County Tourism Commission Chair Missy Matthews.
The main message conveyed by the panel was the need to identify tourism assets and work together not only within the counties, but across the region to promote them.
Brown said joining Morehead and Rowan County in a tourism commission took a year's worth of work, but ultimately paid off because it allowed for cross-promotion between the city of Morehead’s downtown and attractions in the county like Cave Run Lake.
Designations such as being a trail town have also allowed for catering to all sorts of crowds, from the outdoorsy types to the boutique shoppers.
Marshall said all sorts of people in the public and private sector had to pitch in to get the tourism commission going five years ago — with only $10,000 in transient room taxes to fund the commission a year, she said they've learned to make do with what they had and be creative in partnerships.
Natural attractions like the Pine Mountain trail are a big draw for Letcher, which is one of the most economically distressed counties in the region.
Tackett said working with Pike County and Pikeville to lean into the heritage of his area — particularly the Hatfield and McCoy feud — took years of persuasion and dedication. However, once the Hatfield and McCoy miniseries came out in 2012, it proved to be a boon for tourism, increasing visitors by 500%.
Another asset he pointed out was the arena constructed in the mid-2000s, which drives visitors into town. Also motor coaches — tour buses — have also proved to be a good market, too, particularly by marketing to the upper Midwest where many Pike Countians settled after the Appalachian diaspora of the mid-20th Century, Tackett noted.
While Clark was the moderator, she did say recent initiatives such as the AKY Burger Week have helped bolster the city of Ashland in its efforts to attract more visitors. She also pointed to the thoughts shared by Roger Brooks, the downtown revitalization guru who has been lauded in Ashland since 2019.
No one addressed the elephant in the room that Boyd and Ashland split their tourism commissions three years ago.
Camp in Kentucky
“I’m not a native Kentuckian, but I wish I was,” Jason Camp said during the final session of SOAR’s conference. “My wife and I moved our family up here four years ago. So, we came up here and we opened a few restaurants.”
The 3J Group, of which Camp is part, operate The Winchester and Smokin J’s, two popular restaurants in the area. Camp’s latest business venture is Camp Landing Entertainment District.
“We moved up here because it’s a great community for a family of faith,” Camp said. “And the Appalachian area, to me, is just perfect.
“We get strange looks when we tell people we moved up here from Florida,” he said. “But to us it is paradise, and we thought it would be a great place to raise our five kids.”
Camp said that sometimes eastern Kentucky gets a “bad rap,” but that his family sees it differently.
“We see just how special it is, including the building we are in right now,” he said, referring to the Paramount Arts Center. He said he was impressed since the first time he was shown around Ashland by the Ashland Alliance. He was so impressed with it that he called his mother to tell her about it.
“I told her you won’t believe this Paramount Arts Center,” he said. “It is amazing, and we didn’t have anything like that where we grew up.”
Camp said the way he views the area as perfect for tourism.
“I think sometimes when you see something all the time you can forget how special it is,” he said. “But it really is like something from a fairy tale. And we are just doing our small part to improve the area and improve the quality of life.”
Camp said the things that have been accomplished at Camp Landing, including Malibu Jack’s, are a direct result of several different agencies both in the private sector and local government working together to make area tourism healthier and more beneficial to everyone in the region.
Riding the trails
Trails — whether for hiking, biking, horsing around or riding ATVs — are an economic development project, according to a panel on Tuesday.
Led by retired Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Dave Adkisson, the panel consisted of Hatfield-McCoy Trails Director Jeffrey Lusk, First Frontier Appalachian Trails Director Scott Smith, Backroads of Appalachia Director Erik Hubbard and Matthew Able, Daniel Boone National Forest trail manager.
Lusk, who oversees the public corporation founded in West Virginia back in the 1990s, acted as the big brother, so to speak, to Smith and Hubbard, laying out how the Mountain State started the trail and is on track to expanding out to 1,000 in miles, all the way to Virginia and Kentucky.
He said working across county lines was imperative to get the trail established, and while the rollout was long, towns saw economic benefits in the impoverished southern coal fields by the influx of riders — 81% of the permits were from out-of-staters, which has led to the development of lodging and restaurants in former coal towns.
Smith, who said his organization was in its infancy, said he's striving to replicate the same model seen in West Virginia with a trail system in eastern Kentucky.
Hubbard said his organization is for the promotion of “motor sports” which include both off-road riding and blacktop motorcycle tours around the region. He said a focus on regionalism was imperative for these trails to take off — judge-executives across the region need to work together to get it done.
The odd man out, Able said the National Forest Service can provide resources for all sorts of uses, and those uses will result in generating dollars in local economies. He also said regionalism was the key to getting trail systems off the ground, stating he's seen many projects die due to bickering amongst local governments.
AML grants
Justin Adams, Director of the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, Jim Cable, of Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) and Samantha Johnson, an environmental scientist of the AML division, kicked off the SOAR Mini Summit’s Day 1 programming on Monday in front of a packed conference room at The Delta.
Adams, Cable and Johnson provided information about AML and the AMLER grant program.
AML has four regional offices and one central office in the commonwealth. AML is 100% federally funded, as Adams noted, and it can be broken down into several categories — AMLER grants, bond reclamation, Acid Mine Drainage, waterline, emergency response, BIL projects, AML projects and investigations.
They presented a map reflecting the distribution of AMLER grants throughout eastern Kentucky coalfields, and they supplied examples of successful projects resulting from the grants.
In 2021, 69 applications were submitted. Among them, nine were selected.
Johnson gave advice in the form of six tips to getting selected and then experiencing success through AML programs — be focused, detailed and driven; and have a sustainable, practical and professional plan.
Some examples of special projects were as follows: PMC Children’s in Pike County, eKAMI in Johnson County and the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail.
Visit https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Mining/Abandoned-Mine-Lands/Pages/AMLER_Program.aspx for more information.