SUMMIT The Boyd County Government partnered with Advantage Plus Reality to bring a day of community and family fun in the form of sno-cones and suncatchers on Friday at Armco Park.
Gavin, 10, and Grant, 5, played at the feet of their grandmother, realtor Ervena Howard-Kiser, who sponsored the event, the boys’ faces stained with red from their Kona Ice sno-cones.
Howard-Kiser said she never expected the turnout on Friday, which had drawn several, from babies to teenagers, for an opportunity to paint suncatchers and play together.
Coming in a variety of shapes, sizes and images, the suncatchers were painted by the attendees, which will later be hung up to catch light and stream a colorful cast onto the surfaces surrounding them.
Seven-year-old Chord went with a taco design — which was promptly hooked to his mom’s, Brynn Fitzpatrick’s, keychain upon completion.
Fitzpatrick said she first heard of the event — cutely named “Sno-cones and Suncatchers” — through a community calendar online.
Fitzpatrick said it’s important for students to network and socialize with one another for a stronger foundation.
“They learn more from each other than they ever will from us,” Fitzpatrick said.
“We need more activities and support to take our community back,” Fitzpatrick said, recalling the days everyone would get together for church and family events.
“We don’t do that anymore,” she said, adding a provided sense of a close-knit community, similar to Friday’s event, is a proactive approach, rather than a reactive one when combatting prevalent societal issues.
“We don’t need a home run. We just need to get on base,” County Administrator Justin Pruitt said on Friday.
Pruitt said he often uses the phrase in his capacity, reminding folks things don’t have to perfect; most days you just need to make progress.
But with the crowd contently seated beneath a new shelter house, the day sure looked like Pruitt’s team sent one out of the park.
“This turnout far exceeded our expectations,” Pruitt said.
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook said the county aims to engage with families and to become more community-minded through similar events to “Sno-cones and Suncatchers,” which are already in the works.
Pruitt and Holbrook said Armco Park is set to get a facelift at the shelter house near the war memorial in the coming months, too.
Kacy Abrams, the Community Development Director for Boyd County, was credited with masterminding the day from the catchy name to the focus on community.
“It’s a day for safe, family fun,” Abrams said, adding the day provided the opportunity for children to socialize during the summer months away from school.
“This was a great turnout and we thank everyone for coming,” Abrams said.
Abrams added she and the county are planning on additional themed days and growing events throughout Boyd County, even into the fall months.