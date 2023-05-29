IRONTON Longtime Ironton resident Gladys Snell was selected as the May Yard of the Month recipient by Ironton In Bloom.
Snell resides at 208 S. 6th St. in a historic two-story home. A beautiful front porch and gingerbread highlights on the roof peaks and above the front window add to its uniqueness, Carol Allen of Ironton in Bloom said.
Snell said she “ loves to play” and decorates the porch to match the winter, spring, summer and fall themes. She does it all herself with help from her four daughters, when lifting, or stretching to place an item.
Bees are central to the current summer theme and can be found in the flowered window boxes, hanging baskets, wreaths, mailbox and other spots.
“You will frequently see Gladys working on the front porch or in the yard or reading in her rocking chair. She proudly states that she reads the Bible every day and has done this for decades,” Allen said.
Her newest project is changing the water feature in the side yard to a flower-filled circular area. The water has been pumped out and they are hauling in dirt for the new flowers.