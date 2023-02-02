CATLETTSBURG On a typical open motions hearing in Boyd County Circuit Court, convicted kidnapper and cop shooter Jonathan Smithers unceremoniously pleaded guilty in a shoplifting case.
Already sentenced to serve life in federal prison for kidnapping and life in state court for shooting officer Tommy Robinson in the neck, Smithers, 42, previously had a deal worked out to plead guilty to a single count of third-degree burglary once he was sentenced in his more serious cases.
Before Judge John Vincent, Smithers entered a guilty plea to the charge — more of a formality to clear it off the court docket, since life means life in the federal system.
Prior to sentencing, Smithers offered no statement to the court.
Vincent sentenced Smithers to serve three years in prison on the conviction, along with about $1,500 in restitution.
Smithers already had the case pending in May 2022 when he kidnapped his girlfriend, beat her senseless, and then ambushed Robinson in a dark parking lot and shot him in the neck.
By and large, Smithers has spent most of his adult life behind bars — he served 17 years of a 20-year sentence for attempted murder after breaking into a house and stabbing a little girl multiple times.
Just two months after his release from prison in 2020, he picked up a drug charge. The following year, he was indicted on the third-degree burglary charge.
At the time of the kidnapping/shooting, Smithers also had an active warrant for him on a possession of child sex abuse imagery charge. However, after Smithers received a life sentence in the federal system, that charge was dropped.
An investigation into Smithers' numerous social media accounts launched by The Daily Independent shows Smithers had a habit of friending or following the accounts of teenage girls on the Internet.
(606) 326-2653 |