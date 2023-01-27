GREENUP Jonathan Lee Smithers, who shot officer Tommy Robinson last year following a kidnapping, received another life sentence Thursday in state court.
Smithers was already serving a life sentence in federal prison in connection with the May 2022 kidnapping of his girlfriend.
Robinson, a Flatwoods Police Officer, responded to the call for a suspicious person after the kidnapping victim was able to escape Smithers.
Smithers shot Robinson when he was approached, launching an approximately five-hour manhunt. Robinson thankfully survived the assault. Greenup County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mel Leonhart called Robinson’s survival a miracle.
“The good Lord had His hand on Tommy that night,” Leonhart wrote in a press release. “It is the only reason he is still with us today.”
On Thursday, Smithers pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer, receiving a life sentence. He also pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a first-degree controlled substance, possession of a first-degree forged instrument, resisting arrest and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Smithers had already served an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, after he broke into a house in Catlettsburg and stabbed a little girl multiple times. At the time of the Robinson shooting, he had been out of prison only a short while.
Over in Boyd County, he was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, but those charges have since been dropped.
A federal judge called Smithers “pure evil in many ways.”
At the state court hearing Thursday, Robinson’s son, Garion Robinson, delivered a victim impact statement.