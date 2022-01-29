ASHLAND A woman accused of stealing nearly $10 million from the federal government by filing a false tax return, then arguing the government she stole it from doesn’t exist, is now vying for an insanity defense.
Karen Denise Smith, aka Karen Hable Smith, aka Karen Denise Hable, is facing a single count indictment by the feds on wire fraud, after she allegedly turned in a false tax return for $9.7 million to the IRS.
At first, Smith represented herself using sovereign citizen style arguments — which essentially boil down to the belief a person is only answerable to their personal interpretation of common law and not legal proceedings or statutes — before turning the reins of legal strategy over to an attorney.
Earlier this month, Smith’s attorney filed notice to invoke the insanity defense. On Thursday, U.S. prosecutors said given the current report offered by the defense, there’s some cause to believe Smith may be mentally incompetent to stand trial.
However, the feds are asking to have a court appointed psychologist evaluate her before preceding with the case.
Smith is due back in court on March 17 for a pretrial.
(606) 326-2653 |