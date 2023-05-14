ARGILLITE An ambitious bunch of Girl Scouts have made quite the first impression in Argillite — with an impact that will reach far beyond the Greenup County borders.
Argillite Girl Scout Troop 5211, a first-year squad comprised of girls ranging in age from 5 to 10, was tasked with coming up with a service project idea.
Moved to help foster children in need, the group created a project called “Bags of Inspiration.”
Jessica Stephens, the mother of troop member Skylar Stephens, spearheaded the efforts.
Allison Colegrove, a local social worker of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, absolutely adored the idea and came to the troop’s aid.
“I’ve kinda been on the back side of it,” said Colegrove, a second-semester graduate student. “I met with them (in January) and told them I’d help in any way I can. It’s their project. It’s all about them.”
Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall and County Attorney Matthew Warnock supplied 34 backpacks for the girls to fill. The troop quickly surpassed the original goal of 20.
The backpacks are full of blankets, stuffed animals, outfits, personal toiletries and more — the bulk of which have been donated. Vicki Hughes, of the Greenup County Public Library, donated toys.
They loaded the backpacks to prepare for distribution (where/when needed) on Friday afternoon at Argillite Elementary.
Said Colegrove: “It just warms your heart. They may not know these kids, but they really care about them. They didn’t want kids to feel sad.”
Troop leader Carrie Glass — a longtime teacher who is set to retire and spend more time with her five grandchildren — is already predicting that next year’s installment of the project will be “even bigger.”
Jessica Stephens said the girls were inspired by a situation that hit close to home. A child in the Greenup County school system was put into foster care because his/her parents were on drugs, and “they took everything, took the backpack and all,” which is common practice due to several factors.
“It hit kind of close to our heart, and made the girls aware that this happens quite a bit,” Stephens said.
Glass said “it brings tears to your eyes” to observe the girls at work.
“Girl Scouts is about teaching the girls to lead,” Glass said. “I think the biggest impact is that it brought awareness to the girls. This could be one of your classmates.
“This is our first leadership project they were a part of, and it’s a really good one to start with,” she added.
“They just went above and beyond,” Colegrove said. “It shows that even kids at a young age can make a difference. Everyone can play a part.”
